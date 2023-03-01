CI Investments Inc. Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 414,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Up 1.2 %

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the transaction, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $38,711,729 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $166.29. 325,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day moving average of $179.66. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $318.64.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

