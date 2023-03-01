CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266,642 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $171.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,852. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $164.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

