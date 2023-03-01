CI Investments Inc. Purchases 3,090 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,025,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,134,000 after buying an additional 383,872 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 155.6% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

PFG traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.84. 293,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.