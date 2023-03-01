CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,838 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 28.8% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 150,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,439 shares of company stock worth $55,421,270 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,344,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

