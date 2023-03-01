CI Investments Inc. Sells 45,462 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,462 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,560,000 after buying an additional 881,365 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,682,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,761,000 after purchasing an additional 271,413 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

INVH traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. 577,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,892. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

