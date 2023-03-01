Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hess were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

NYSE:HES traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.80. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $89.80 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $3,831,789.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,103.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

