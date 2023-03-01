Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,908,717 shares of company stock valued at $232,212,739 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

