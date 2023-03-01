Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $402,000 Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Yum China were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,042,000 after buying an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 304,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,263,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,285,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 3.2 %

Yum China stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. 381,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,813. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China Increases Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

