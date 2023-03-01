Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 107 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 84.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,253,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.91. 90,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

