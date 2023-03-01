Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 525 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MetLife were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in MetLife by 11.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife by 179.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,210 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7 %

MET stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $72.22. 566,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,091. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

