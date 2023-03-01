Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 866 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Williams Companies by 51.3% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $746,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 195.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 99,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 65,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. 1,137,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,939,053. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.19. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 101.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

