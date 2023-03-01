Citigroup Lowers Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $118.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $121.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.53.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,769,000 after acquiring an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,186,000 after buying an additional 393,798 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

