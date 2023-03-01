Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLNE. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.79.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 8,938,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,549. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 29,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,272,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 115,935 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.