Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) CFO Sells $193,221.53 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) CFO Michael John Murphy sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $193,221.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,407.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLW traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 155,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,332. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $650.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $981,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $421,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 63.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CLW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

