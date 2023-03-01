Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells $113,639.76 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Clearwater Paper Price Performance
CLW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 155,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.
Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Clearwater Paper Company Profile
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.