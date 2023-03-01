Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) SVP Sells $113,639.76 in Stock

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 2,964 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $113,639.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,724.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

CLW stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 155,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.07. Clearwater Paper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.