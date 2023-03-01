Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Cognex has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. Cognex has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cognex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after purchasing an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after acquiring an additional 526,196 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,762,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,941,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

