Cohen & Steers Inc. Buys 6,014 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cyxtera Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 11,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 47.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 700,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 225,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 91,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,802. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYXT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

