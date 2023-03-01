Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.51. The company had a trading volume of 18,307,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,005,441. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $564.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

