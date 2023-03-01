Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.59 and its 200-day moving average is $175.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.