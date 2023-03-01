Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 52,577 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,577 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:PMX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 29,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,831. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.