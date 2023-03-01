Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE:NBXG traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 10.04. 13,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,064. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 7.70 and a 52 week high of 14.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 9.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

