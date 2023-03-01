CoinField Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.71 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 1st. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a total market cap of $75.71 million and approximately $2,444.25 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

