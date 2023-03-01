Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Position Lifted by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,617,132 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Columbia Banking System worth $79,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,851,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,540,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,416,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 205.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 64,152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 16.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 696,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after acquiring an additional 96,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.