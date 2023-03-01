Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,492 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $67,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 16,778,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,679,611. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.