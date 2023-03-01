Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,492 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $67,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. 16,778,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,679,611. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $154.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.