Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 106,378 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,378 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $24,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PANW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 268,163 shares of company stock worth $43,887,124 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.52. 654,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,439. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,568.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.45. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

