Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,704 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Silver Trust worth $22,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. 4,499,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,759,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.