Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,903,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,875,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

