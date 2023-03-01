Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 160,214 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,214 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,717,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after acquiring an additional 240,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,394,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,087 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,987. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

