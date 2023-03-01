Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,726 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 3.20% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $25,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 46,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,477. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35.

