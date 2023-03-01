Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $26.99 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.13. 338,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,894,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

