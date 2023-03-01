Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 27,263 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $20,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $63.26. 697,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,558. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 209.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on O. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

