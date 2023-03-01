Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $20,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBB stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

