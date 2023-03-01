Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.22% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $23,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,019,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,381,000 after acquiring an additional 669,917 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,149,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,682,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,277 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 56,481.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 45,185 shares during the period.

XMLV traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

