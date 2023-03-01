CONMED Co. (CNMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 5th

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

CONMED has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CONMED to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

CONMED Stock Performance

CONMED stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.45. 122,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. CONMED has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.51. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.51). CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $401,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $89.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $15,964,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNMD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

