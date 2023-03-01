Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) PT Lowered to $4.50

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Cowen from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.50% from the stock’s current price.

Consolidated Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,879. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $345.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

