Contrasting GSK (NYSE:GSK) & Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) and GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Atreca has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSK has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atreca and GSK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$109.32 million ($2.76) -0.52 GSK $36.28 billion 1.93 $18.50 billion $8.58 3.99

Profitability

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Atreca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Atreca and GSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -83.57% -54.25% GSK 43.75% 36.37% 7.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atreca and GSK, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 5 0 3.00 GSK 3 4 3 0 2.00

Atreca currently has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 767.13%. Given Atreca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than GSK.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of GSK shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Atreca shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GSK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GSK beats Atreca on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman on June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About GSK

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation. The Pharmaceuticals R&D segment focuses on science related to the immune system, the use of human genetics and advanced technologies, and is driven by the multiplier effect of Science x Technology x Culture. The Vaccines segment produces pediatric and adult vaccines to prevent a range of infectious diseases including, hepatitis A and B, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough, measles, mumps and rubella, polio, typhoid, influenza, and bacterial meningitis. The Consumer Healthcare segment develops and markets brands in the oral health, pain relief, respiratory, nutrition and gastro intestinal, and skin health categories. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

