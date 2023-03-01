Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 25,759 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 11.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ameren by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Shares of NYSE:AEE traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,289. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

