Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.18

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $16.10. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 80,465 shares changing hands.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,458,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,617 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 284,227 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 489,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

