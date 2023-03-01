Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $12.70

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $12.70 or 0.00053968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.64 billion and approximately $121.22 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00074594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009680 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00025658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001050 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.