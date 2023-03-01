Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on COVTY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of COVTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 36,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Covestro has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.