Cowen Increases Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $210.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

AMR stock opened at $167.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.42. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16,462.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at about $3,044,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

