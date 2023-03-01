Cowen Increases Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Price Target to $210.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 0.1 %
AMR stock opened at $167.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.42. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
