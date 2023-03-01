Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.79. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 200,833 shares changing hands.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

