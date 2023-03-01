Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Trading 2.2% Higher

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.75. 362,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 553,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$3.25 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Critical Elements Lithium Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$622.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 28.12.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium ( CVE:CRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Critical Elements Lithium Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Further Reading

