Critical Review: CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CN Energy Group. and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions -50.88% -30.01% -23.67%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares CN Energy Group. and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOMI Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CN Energy Group. and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CN Energy Group. $40.21 million 0.31 $2.23 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.75 million 1.74 -$4.43 million ($0.18) -3.79

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

CN Energy Group. beats TOMI Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

