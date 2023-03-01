Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CHBH stock remained flat at $60.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Croghan Bancshares has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Croghan Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products consist of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

