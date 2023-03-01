Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Lowered to C$3.42 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$3.60 to C$3.42 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.60.

TSE:CRON traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 156,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 24.01 and a current ratio of 25.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.77. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of C$2.68 and a 12-month high of C$5.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

