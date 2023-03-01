Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the January 31st total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 169,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

