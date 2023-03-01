Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) to Neutral

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOYGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

ITTOY opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following divisions: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Others. The Enterprise division offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

