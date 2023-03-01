Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,092,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 2.3% of First Manhattan Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Danaher worth $540,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,279. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.47 and its 200-day moving average is $266.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

About Danaher



Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Articles

