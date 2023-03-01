Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

DAR traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $63.62. 928,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,905. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

